Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 14 0.50 N/A 1.89 7.43 Verisk Analytics Inc. 133 10.22 N/A 3.58 39.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc. Verisk Analytics Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Verisk Analytics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

On the other hand, Verisk Analytics Inc.’s potential downside is -20.13% and its average price target is $121.6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 95% respectively. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -7.75% -7.2% -12.85% -18.23% -16.43% 0.07% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.16% 2.13% 13.61% 14.1% 33.76% 29.11%

For the past year Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Summary

Verisk Analytics Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.