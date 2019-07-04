Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has 98.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has 2.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.07% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.80% 6.90% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. N/A 15 7.43 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 3.05 2.59

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $16, suggesting a potential upside of 17.91%. The potential upside of the rivals is 65.14%. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -7.75% -7.2% -12.85% -18.23% -16.43% 0.07% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s competitors have 1.60 and 1.52 for Current and Quick Ratio. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Dividends

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.