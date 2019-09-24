Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 13 0.45 N/A 1.89 7.22 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 152 3.07 N/A 4.63 33.67

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Euronet Worldwide Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9% Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 6.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Euronet Worldwide Inc. has a consensus target price of $194.5, with potential upside of 31.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Euronet Worldwide Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.5% are Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85% Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.97% -6.9% 4.11% 34.92% 70.99% 52.29%

For the past year Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has -2.85% weaker performance while Euronet Worldwide Inc. has 52.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.