Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Sellers Decreased By 33.33% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) to report $0.61 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.93% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. DFIN’s profit would be $20.86 million giving it 5.64 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see -1,625.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 81,341 shares traded. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) has declined 16.43% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DFIN News: 15/03/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions Enters Into Strategic Arrangement With MSCI to Help Firms Meet SEC Reporting Requirements; 21/04/2018 – DJ Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFIN); 30/04/2018 – Donnelley Financial Solutions Prepares for GDPR Compliance; 03/05/2018 – Donnelley Financial Solutions Closes Below 50-Day MA; 02/05/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS – IF EMPLOYMENT IS TERMINATED, OPTIONS GRANTED TO LEIB ON OR PRIOR TO DEC 31, 2019 SHALL REMAIN OUTSTANDING; 24/04/2018 – Donnelley Financial Solutions to Host Investor Day on May 22, 2018, in New York City; 07/03/2018 Donnelly Financial Solutions Sponsors Inaugural Regtech Data Summit; 23/05/2018 – Vanstar Appoints Eric Gervais and Martin Richard as New Directors; 02/05/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions Reaffirms FY18 Guidance

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) had a decrease of 33.33% in short interest. PLBC’s SI was 1,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 33.33% from 2,700 shares previously. With 3,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s short sellers to cover PLBC’s short positions. The SI to Plumas Bancorp’s float is 0.05%. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.13. About 1,771 shares traded. Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) has declined 7.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PLBC News: 07/05/2018 – MACDONALD JOINS PLUMAS BANK AS VICE PRESIDENT, AG/COMMERCIAL LOAN EXPERT; 14/03/2018 Plumas Bancorp Ranked 5th Best Performing Community Bank in the Nation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plumas Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLBC); 17/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp 1Q Net $3.3M; 22/05/2018 – Plumas Bank Agrees to Purchase Carson City, Nevada Branch from Mutual of Omaha Bank; 19/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 18c; 17/04/2018 – PLUMAS BANCORP PLBC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.63; 10/04/2018 – Plumas Bank Promotes Boigon to Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer; 07/05/2018 – Macdonald Joins Plumas Bank as Vice Pres, Ag/Commercial Loan Expert; 22/05/2018 – PLUMAS BANK TO BUY CARSON CITY, NV BRANCH FROM MUTUAL OF OMAHA

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding firm for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking services and products in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company has market cap of $124.35 million. The firm offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. It has a 8.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $24,565 activity. ELLIOTT WILLIAM E sold 1,000 shares worth $24,565.

More notable recent Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Plumas Bancorp Reports Record Earnings Nasdaq:PLBC – GlobeNewswire” published on January 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ascuaga Appointed to Plumas Bancorp Board Nasdaq:PLBC – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plumas Bancorp declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hix Joins Plumas Bank as Senior Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Plumas Bancorp shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 573,371 shares or 3.93% more from 551,694 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Co holds 0% or 12,500 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0% in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 13 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0% in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) for 12,431 shares. Zpr Inv holds 3.82% or 85,155 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) for 1,461 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) for 505 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) for 10,553 shares. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) for 300 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). Raymond James & Associates reported 53,054 shares. Fmr Ltd invested in 0% or 72,045 shares. Blackrock owns 15,832 shares for 0% of their portfolio.