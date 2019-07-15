Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; Liberty Has 1.13 Sentiment

Liberty Corp (LC) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 51 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 45 reduced and sold their equity positions in Liberty Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 345.94 million shares, down from 347.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Liberty Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 31 Increased: 33 New Position: 18.

Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) to report $0.61 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.93% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. DFIN’s profit would be $20.86 million giving it 5.64 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see -1,625.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 79,539 shares traded. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) has declined 16.43% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DFIN News: 02/05/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 07/03/2018 Donnelly Financial Solutions Sponsors Inaugural Regtech Data Summit; 29/03/2018 – Donnelley Financial Solutions’ Successful Filing Paves the Way for Greater Adoption of Stylized iXBRL; 15/03/2018 – Donnelley Financial Solutions Enters into Strategic Arrangement with MSCI to Help Firms Meet SEC Reporting Requirements; 02/05/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Vanstar Appoints Eric Gervais and Martin Richard as New Directors; 02/05/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions Backs FY18 Sales Guidance of About $1B; 24/04/2018 – Donnelley Financial Solutions to Host Investor Day on May 22, 2018, in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions 1Q EPS 23c; 16/04/2018 – DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – ENTERED INTO SIDE LETTER AGREEMENT WITH DANIEL N. LEIB, CO’S CEO

Analysts await LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by LendingClub Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Foundation Capital Llc holds 71.04% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation for 11.63 million shares. Norwest Venture Partners X L P owns 12.82 million shares or 49.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd has 48.9% invested in the company for 97.81 million shares. The California-based Kpcb Dgf Associates Llc has invested 7.16% in the stock. Harbourvest Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.48 million shares.

More notable recent LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley’s Takeaways From LendingClub’s Loan Numbers – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LendingClub: Not All Reverse Splits Are Bad – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “LendingClub Announces Reverse Stock Split Effective Date – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LendingClub +1.0% after launching balance transfer loans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 182,270 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (LC) has risen 1.81% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 12/04/2018 – Bahman Koohestani Joins LendingClub from Clarivate Analytics; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub Sees 2018 Loss $55M-Loss $70M; 08/05/2018 – LENDINGCLUB 1Q NET REV. $151.7M, EST. $153.3M; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of LendingClub Corporation Shareholders and a Lead; 27/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 26/04/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of LendingClub Investors; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub 1Q Loan Originations $2.31B, Up 18% From a Year Earlie; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub Believes That the Allegations in the FTC’s Complaint Are Legally and Factually Unwarranted; 28/03/2018 – LENDINGCLUB CORP – LAWRENCE H. SUMMERS TO RESIGN AT CONCLUSION OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The Company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for clients and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $470.93 million. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. It has a 7.29 P/E ratio. The firm also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC.