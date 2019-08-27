Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

This is a contrast between Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.47 N/A 0.30 46.17 Loews Corporation 51 1.02 N/A 2.34 22.88

In table 1 we can see Donegal Group Inc. and Loews Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Loews Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Donegal Group Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Loews Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Donegal Group Inc. and Loews Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.55% and 66.8%. Insiders owned roughly 3.42% of Donegal Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 69.62% are Loews Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. -0.29% 7.5% 0.07% -3.88% -12.91% 16.61% Loews Corporation -2.19% -3.71% 6.44% 11.29% 7.47% 17.62%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Loews Corporation.

Summary

Loews Corporation beats Donegal Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.