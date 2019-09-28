Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.00 13.74M 0.30 46.17 Everest Re Group Ltd. 252 0.14 30.34M 5.87 42.00

Table 1 highlights Donegal Group Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Everest Re Group Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Donegal Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Donegal Group Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 105,855,161.79% 0% 0% Everest Re Group Ltd. 12,031,566.01% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Donegal Group Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Everest Re Group Ltd. is $254, which is potential -4.50% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.55% of Donegal Group Inc. shares and 97.4% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 3.42% of Donegal Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. -0.29% 7.5% 0.07% -3.88% -12.91% 16.61% Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc. was more bullish than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Everest Re Group Ltd. beats Donegal Group Inc.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.