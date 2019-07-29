Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.48 N/A 0.30 43.89 Conifer Holdings Inc. 4 0.34 N/A -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Donegal Group Inc. and Conifer Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Donegal Group Inc. and Conifer Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Conifer Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.55% of Donegal Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.7% of Conifer Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.42% of Donegal Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Conifer Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. 7.65% 9% -9.17% -7.56% -9.79% 10.85% Conifer Holdings Inc. -9.25% 1.04% -8.32% -23.52% -17.98% 21.27%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc. was less bullish than Conifer Holdings Inc.

Summary

Donegal Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Conifer Holdings Inc.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.