Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y)

We will be contrasting the differences between Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.52 N/A 0.30 43.89 Alleghany Corporation 641 1.31 N/A 20.61 32.87

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Alleghany Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Donegal Group Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Donegal Group Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Alleghany Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Donegal Group Inc. and Alleghany Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alleghany Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Alleghany Corporation has an average price target of $700, with potential upside of 1.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Donegal Group Inc. and Alleghany Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.55% and 83.6% respectively. 3.42% are Donegal Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Alleghany Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. 7.65% 9% -9.17% -7.56% -9.79% 10.85% Alleghany Corporation 2.1% 7.74% 4.67% 7.7% 16.11% 8.68%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alleghany Corporation.

Summary

Alleghany Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Donegal Group Inc.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.