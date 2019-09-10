Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH)

Both Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.50 N/A 0.30 46.17 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.51 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Donegal Group Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.55% of Donegal Group Inc. shares and 83.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.42% of Donegal Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. -0.29% 7.5% 0.07% -3.88% -12.91% 16.61% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc. was less bullish than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Donegal Group Inc. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.