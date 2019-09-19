Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) Comparing side by side

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.49 N/A 0.30 46.17 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.57 N/A 1.75 14.14

Demonstrates Donegal Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Donegal Group Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than National General Holdings Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Donegal Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National General Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

National General Holdings Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus target price and a 48.33% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.55% of Donegal Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.5% of National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.42% of Donegal Group Inc. shares. Competitively, National General Holdings Corp. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. -0.29% 7.5% 0.07% -3.88% -12.91% 16.61% National General Holdings Corp. 8.23% 6.46% 0.82% 3.08% -8.71% 2.15%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

National General Holdings Corp. beats Donegal Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.