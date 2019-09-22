Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Comparing side by side

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.49 N/A 0.30 46.17 Enstar Group Limited 175 2.05 N/A 10.94 16.19

Table 1 highlights Donegal Group Inc. and Enstar Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enstar Group Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Donegal Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Enstar Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Donegal Group Inc. and Enstar Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.55% and 87.8%. Donegal Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.42%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Enstar Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. -0.29% 7.5% 0.07% -3.88% -12.91% 16.61% Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc. has stronger performance than Enstar Group Limited

Summary

Enstar Group Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors Donegal Group Inc.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.