Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH)

This is a contrast between Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 14 0.50 N/A -0.01 0.00 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 2 0.02 N/A -2.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Donegal Group Inc. and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Donegal Group Inc. and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 0.5% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

Donegal Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.25 and it happens to be 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Donegal Group Inc. and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.4% and 30.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Donegal Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 16.52% are Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. 3.99% -1.13% 9.76% 10.74% 9.11% 8.83% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -16.62% -41.67% -57.58% -95.34% -95.1% -94.81%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc. has 8.83% stronger performance while Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has -94.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Donegal Group Inc. beats Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.