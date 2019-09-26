Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) Trades at $14.78 After Triangle; Redwood Capital Management Has Cut Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position

Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) formed triangle with $16.11 target or 9.00% above today’s $14.78 share price. Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) has $411.99M valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.78. About 169 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 9.11% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 23/04/2018 – TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(DGICA) Reason Not Available; 23/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $15.08 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $15.95 AT YEAR-END 2017; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q-End Book Value $15.08 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP – UNIT PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE CERTAIN OPERATIONS & CLOSE BRANCH OFFICE OF PENINSULA INSURANCE COMPANY EFFECTIVE JULY 2; 23/04/2018 – QUOTATION RESUMED:(DGICA) News and Resumption Times; 13/03/2018 Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA); 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Written $195.3 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICB)

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Redwood Capital Management Llc holds 150,000 shares with $4.35M value, down from 250,000 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $272.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 6.07M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch’s Thundering Herd Braces for Pay Clawbacks; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-BAML names Bernie Mensah as head of EMEA business – FT; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $88m in awards; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Investors crowded into tech sector, BAML March survey finds; 15/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS PROPOSAL FOR INDEPENDENT CHAIR GETS 30.7% SUPPORT

Investors sentiment increased to 3.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.69, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 2 investors sold Donegal Group Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.70 million shares or 103.10% more from 8.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Management stated it has 173,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) or 1 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 22,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 2,836 shares. Gp holds 0% or 6,566 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust reported 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Martingale Asset L P holds 0.01% or 46,812 shares in its portfolio. Logan Mngmt Inc has 0.2% invested in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 68,669 shares. Sit Associates has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.01% or 1.80 million shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Old Republic Intll Corp invested in 664,500 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Invesco Ltd stated it has 13,272 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $42,270 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by HESS JACK LEE, worth $14,430 on Monday, June 3.

Analysts await Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. DGICA’s profit will be $3.34 million for 30.79 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Donegal Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.76 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10’s average target is 9.67% above currents $29.27 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, June 18. Wood upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Friday, September 6. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 1,500 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 0.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bankshares Of America De holds 0.06% or 13.43M shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1.35 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1.69% or 475,052 shares. Whittier Tru Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation owns 303,067 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr invested 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 28,400 are owned by Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Company. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 1.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.99% or 13.48M shares. Oxbow Limited Liability Corp invested 0.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Company accumulated 16,321 shares. 322,281 were accumulated by Stillwater Capital Advsr Ltd Com.