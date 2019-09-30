Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) Trades at $14.46 After Triangle; GEAR ENERGY LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (GENGF) Sellers Decreased By 97.5% Their Shorts

GEAR ENERGY LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had a decrease of 97.5% in short interest. GENGF’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 97.5% from 4,000 shares previously. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.0039 during the last trading session, reaching $0.36. About 16,000 shares traded. Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) formed triangle with $15.62 target or 8.00% above today’s $14.46 share price. Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) has $401.58 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 11,783 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 9.11% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 13/03/2018 Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Written $195.3 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICB); 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q-End Book Value $15.08 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 63c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA); 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Rev $189.3M; 23/04/2018 – TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(DGICA) Reason Not Available

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $42,270 activity. On Thursday, May 9 HESS JACK LEE bought $27,840 worth of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) or 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. DGICA’s profit will be $3.33M for 30.13 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Donegal Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.69, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold Donegal Group Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.70 million shares or 103.10% more from 8.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.