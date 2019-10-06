Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) EPS Estimated At $0.12; Emagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shorts Lowered By 13.41%

Analysts expect Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 500.00% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. DGICA’s profit would be $3.38 million giving it 30.46 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Donegal Group Inc.’s analysts see -7.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 13,293 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 9.11% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Rev $189.3M; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 63c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA); 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q-End Book Value $15.08 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – QUOTATION RESUMED:(DGICA) News and Resumption Times; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP – UNIT PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE CERTAIN OPERATIONS & CLOSE BRANCH OFFICE OF PENINSULA INSURANCE COMPANY EFFECTIVE JULY 2; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Earned $181.8 Million; 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office

Emagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) had a decrease of 13.41% in short interest. EMAN’s SI was 413,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 13.41% from 478,000 shares previously. With 84,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Emagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s short sellers to cover EMAN’s short positions. The SI to Emagin Corporation’s float is 1.22%. The stock increased 7.97% or $0.0274 during the last trading session, reaching $0.371. About 12,758 shares traded. eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) has declined 74.43% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EMAN News: 28/03/2018 eMagin 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/05/2018 – eMagin Corporation to Attend 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ eMagin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMAN); 10/05/2018 – eMagin 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Emagin; 11/05/2018 – Penn Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Emagin; 28/03/2018 – EMagin 4Q Rev $6.42M

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets organic light emitting diode on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. The company has market cap of $18.24 million. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles.

More notable recent eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “eMagin Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “eMagin Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on May 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “eMagin Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “eMagin Receives Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Award – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “eMagin Corporation to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Webcast – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:DGICA – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Webcast – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $411.42 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 29.72 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $42,270 activity. The insider HESS JACK LEE bought 1,000 shares worth $14,430.

