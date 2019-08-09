Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Comparison side by side

Both Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 14 0.52 N/A -0.01 0.00 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 965 4.52 N/A 65.48 16.43

Table 1 demonstrates Donegal Group Inc. and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 0.5% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

Donegal Group Inc.’s 0.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 75.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.4 beta which makes it 60.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.4% of Donegal Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Donegal Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. 3.99% -1.13% 9.76% 10.74% 9.11% 8.83% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 2.45% 3.36% 16.84% 20.98% 18.76% 25.45%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Donegal Group Inc.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.