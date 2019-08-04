Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 14 0.50 N/A -0.01 0.00 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 91 1.74 N/A 6.78 14.56

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Donegal Group Inc. and Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 0.5% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

Donegal Group Inc. has a beta of 0.25 and its 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Safety Insurance Group Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Donegal Group Inc. and Safety Insurance Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.4% and 84.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Donegal Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. 3.99% -1.13% 9.76% 10.74% 9.11% 8.83% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 1.93% 3.45% 5.24% 21.06% 8.24% 20.6%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc. was less bullish than Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Donegal Group Inc.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.