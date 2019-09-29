Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) Comparing side by side

Since Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 15 1.68 13.74M -0.01 0.00 National General Holdings Corp. 25 0.00 66.10M 1.77 13.81

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Donegal Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 94,628,099.17% 2% 0.5% National General Holdings Corp. 264,505,802.32% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.4% of Donegal Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.3% of National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Donegal Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. 3.99% -1.13% 9.76% 10.74% 9.11% 8.83% National General Holdings Corp. -0.24% 0.16% 5.02% 19.77% -2.04% 23.15%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors National General Holdings Corp. beats Donegal Group Inc.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.