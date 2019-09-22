Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) and Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Comparing side by side

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 14 0.51 N/A -0.01 0.00 Maiden Holdings Ltd. 1 0.04 N/A -6.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Donegal Group Inc. and Maiden Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Donegal Group Inc. and Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 0.5% Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Donegal Group Inc. is 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.25. Maiden Holdings Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.86 beta which makes it 14.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Donegal Group Inc. and Maiden Holdings Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.4% and 53.7%. 0.5% are Donegal Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.4% are Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. 3.99% -1.13% 9.76% 10.74% 9.11% 8.83% Maiden Holdings Ltd. -2.94% -26.12% -19.79% -57.33% -94.24% -70%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc. had bullish trend while Maiden Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Donegal Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Maiden Holdings Ltd.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.