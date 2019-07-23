Donegal Group (DGICA) to pay $0.15 on Aug 15, 2019; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shorts Decreased By 11.32%

Donegal Group Inc (NASDAQ:DGICA) is expected to pay $0.15 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:DGICA) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Donegal Group Inc’s current price of $14.45 translates into 1.00% yield. Donegal Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 10,004 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 5.66% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Rev $189.3M; 23/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $15.08 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $15.95 AT YEAR-END 2017; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Earned $181.8 Million; 13/03/2018 Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q-End Book Value $15.08 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Written $195.3 Million; 19/04/2018 – Donegal Group Raises Dividend to 14.25c Vs. 14c; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR; 23/04/2018 – TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(DGICA) Reason Not Available

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) had a decrease of 11.32% in short interest. STZ's SI was 4.52M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.32% from 5.10 million shares previously. With 2.25 million avg volume, 2 days are for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)'s short sellers to cover STZ's short positions. The SI to Constellation Brands Inc's float is 2.86%. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $201.17. About 1.02M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $411.52 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 48.49 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $48,925 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $6,655 was made by KRAFT KEVIN MICHAEL SR on Monday, February 25. Shares for $14,430 were bought by HESS JACK LEE.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $38.53 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 15.96 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity. $140,171 worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was sold by FROMBERG BARRY A on Friday, February 1.