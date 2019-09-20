Donegal Group (DGICA) Stock Value Rose While Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lowered by $1.54 Million Its Holding; Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Position in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) as Stock Rose

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 63.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 38,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 98,957 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29 million, up from 60,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.53. About 31,824 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO NAME VON ROHR, RITCHIE DEPUTIES: HB; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q EPS 16c; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO CONSIDER RITCHIE AS INVESTMENT BANK HEAD; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK; 06/03/2018 – Heat Magazine: EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby opens up about Joshua Ritchie romance

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 102,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% . The institutional investor held 414,115 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32 million, down from 516,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Donegal Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 16,104 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 9.11% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Combined Ratio 119.3%; 23/04/2018 – TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(DGICA) Reason Not Available; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICB); 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Rev $189.3M; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q-End Book Value $15.08 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA); 19/04/2018 – Donegal Group Raises Dividend to 14.25c Vs. 14c; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 779,441 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $48.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 107,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).

Analysts await Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. DGICA’s profit will be $3.38 million for 29.67 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Donegal Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.69, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold DGICA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.70 million shares or 103.10% more from 8.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,633 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 1.80M shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). 478,673 were reported by Vanguard Group Inc. Deprince Race Zollo, a Florida-based fund reported 414,115 shares. Old Republic International reported 664,500 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Amer Grp Inc has 6,566 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Minerva Advsrs Lc owns 28,162 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 68,669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru invested in 0% or 18,700 shares. Logan Mngmt Inc accumulated 223,703 shares or 0.2% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 7,800 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA).

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $257.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 159,152 shares to 6.13 million shares, valued at $34.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58M shares, and cut its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

