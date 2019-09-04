Donegal Group (DGICA) Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Has Cut Position by $510,300

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 451,721 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.77 million, down from 457,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $99.12. About 487,303 shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500.

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 31,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% . The institutional investor held 646,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, down from 677,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Donegal Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.18M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 13,892 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 9.11% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 03/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP – UNIT PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE CERTAIN OPERATIONS & CLOSE BRANCH OFFICE OF PENINSULA INSURANCE COMPANY EFFECTIVE JULY 2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA); 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Rev $189.3M; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Combined Ratio 119.3%; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 63c; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR; 23/04/2018 – TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(DGICA) Reason Not Available; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 19/04/2018 – Donegal Group Raises Dividend to 14.25c Vs. 14c; 13/03/2018 Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Webcast

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,081 shares to 58,983 shares, valued at $12.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 11,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 555,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. DGICA’s profit will be $3.32M for 30.40 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Donegal Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $42,270 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold DGICA shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 8.22 million shares or 0.20% less from 8.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Lc reported 4,142 shares stake. Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 597 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Legal And General Group Incorporated Plc holds 0% or 2,464 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Philadelphia Trust invested in 0.77% or 646,389 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Old Republic reported 616,100 shares. Citigroup reported 2,310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited reported 13,731 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Minerva Advisors Limited Company holds 28,162 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 16,409 shares. Deprince Race Zollo has invested 0.19% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) for 4,213 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 74,169 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,919 shares. 19,271 were accumulated by Sg Americas Lc. 10,166 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 65,173 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And invested in 3,964 shares. Argi Svcs Ltd Company accumulated 0.03% or 5,583 shares. Nordea Invest, Sweden-based fund reported 53,876 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 39,644 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 12,904 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Legal And General Public Limited Company holds 113,736 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 80,797 shares to 192,476 shares, valued at $17.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 2,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB).