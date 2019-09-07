Donegal Group (DGICA) Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Cut Position; Friess Associates Has Decreased Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Holding by $1.87 Million

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 31,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% . The institutional investor held 646,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, down from 677,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Donegal Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 5,130 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 9.11% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Rev $189.3M; 13/03/2018 Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICB); 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP – UNIT PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE CERTAIN OPERATIONS & CLOSE BRANCH OFFICE OF PENINSULA INSURANCE COMPANY EFFECTIVE JULY 2; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Written $195.3 Million; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 63c; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Earned $181.8 Million

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.75 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 30/04/2018 – LEENA GANDHI TO LEAD LILLY IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY MEDICAL DEVELOPMENT; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: ARMO’s Lead Asset Being Studied in Multiple Tumor Types; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Operating Expenses Fell 5%; 10/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Eli Lilly acquires small biotech for $1.6 billion to strengthen cancer immunotherapy pipeline; 30/04/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,202 shares to 235,646 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 31,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DGICA shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 8.22 million shares or 0.20% less from 8.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 16,409 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0% or 4,350 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 8,030 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Limited Com holds 0% or 10,854 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon invested in 74,169 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 26,551 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Company holds 14,181 shares. Carroll Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Kennedy Capital holds 875,012 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 1,987 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Old Republic Intl Corporation owns 616,100 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd invested in 0.01% or 499,209 shares. 2,423 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Moreover, American International Group Inc has 0% invested in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Invesco Limited accumulated 13,731 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. DGICA’s profit will be $3.32 million for 30.25 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Donegal Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $42,270 activity.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. 426 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $50,281.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,648 are owned by Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corp. Hallmark Capital holds 17,357 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 10,465 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fort Point Cap accumulated 0.09% or 1,568 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 51,977 shares. Sfmg Lc owns 7,364 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Com has 3,292 shares. Bender Robert & has invested 0.36% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Charles Schwab Investment Inc stated it has 0.34% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Dumont And Blake Inv Lc owns 7,550 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.23% or 496,089 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 245,793 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 5,609 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund owns 18,322 shares. Smart Portfolios Llc reported 429 shares.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,934 shares to 59,434 shares, valued at $15.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. by 183,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc..

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36B for 19.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.