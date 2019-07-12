Donegal Group Class A (DGICA) Stake Maintained by Kennedy Capital Management Inc; As Gopro (GPRO) Stock Value Rose, Tenor Capital Management Raised by $1.15 Million Its Holding

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $835.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 3.01M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has risen 33.63% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 34c; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017; 05/04/2018 – GoPro Appoints Eve Saltman Vice President, Corporate/Business Development and General Counsel; 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE 34C; EST. LOSS 36C; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q REV. $202.3M; EST. $182.2M; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Donegal Group Inc Class A (DGICA) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 70,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 875,012 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, up from 804,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Donegal Group Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 27,632 shares traded or 22.92% up from the average. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 5.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA); 23/04/2018 – TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(DGICA) Reason Not Available; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 23/04/2018 – QUOTATION RESUMED:(DGICA) News and Resumption Times; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 63c; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Combined Ratio 119.3%; 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q-End Book Value $15.08 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Earned $181.8 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold DGICA shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 8.22 million shares or 0.20% less from 8.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 477,897 are owned by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Deprince Race And Zollo invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) or 16,409 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 4,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 875,012 shares or 0.28% of the stock. State Street Corporation owns 218,289 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 0% or 13,163 shares. Minerva Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% or 28,162 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 22,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,423 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $48,925 activity. Shares for $6,655 were bought by KRAFT KEVIN MICHAEL SR on Monday, February 25.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 82,278 shares to 219,979 shares, valued at $13.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 29,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,626 shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.00M shares, and cut its stake in Gopro Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 254,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 421,483 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp has 131,100 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). North Star Inv Management has 16,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Fmr Ltd Co invested in 0% or 50 shares. Maverick Limited stated it has 0.35% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 821,753 shares. Highlander Capital Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). American Inc reported 73,285 shares stake. Cibc Ww owns 80,680 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.01% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

