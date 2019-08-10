Donaldson (DCI) Stock Price Declined While Perkins Capital Management Lowered Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Weatherly Asset Management Raised by $1.17 Million Its Holding

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 10,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 97,564 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, up from 87,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 14,690 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, down from 24,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 375,127 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 04/05/2018 – As Trump’s tariffs bite, small U.S. manufacturers begin to tap the brakes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Donaldson Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCI); 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $90 MLN TO $100 MLN; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 19C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 18.5C; 30/05/2018 – Tennis-Dimitrov survives Donaldson dogfight to reach third round; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.93 TO $2.01, EST. $2.01; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.83 LOWER THAN ADJUSTED EPS

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,724 shares to 5,409 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 1,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,859 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 920,773 were accumulated by Veritas Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Albion Group Ut has invested 2.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canal stated it has 5.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kentucky-based Mcf Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guild Investment Mgmt stated it has 11,680 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 305,309 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance reported 13.20 million shares. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mngmt invested in 14,045 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Financial Advisory Group has 0.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,394 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 14,219 shares. Jw Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,500 shares. Coatue Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.32% or 4.08M shares in its portfolio. Wheatland owns 53,891 shares or 4.85% of their US portfolio. Howard Capital Management reported 314,852 shares. Charter Trust invested in 1.38% or 97,302 shares.

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Donaldson declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cryoport Inc by 25,750 shares to 173,650 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Pareteum Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based M&T National Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). California State Teachers Retirement holds 205,671 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 113,984 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 166,482 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore & Il holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 4,385 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Covington Capital Mngmt holds 286 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com owns 22,020 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Burney reported 0.02% stake. Wetherby Asset Management has 6,113 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 12,984 shares.

Analysts await Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DCI’s profit will be $77.79 million for 19.98 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Donaldson Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.