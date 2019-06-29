Donaldson (DCI) Shareholder Proshare Advisors Boosted Holding; Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Stock Price Declined While Bp Plc Has Lowered Position by $5.38 Million

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 30.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 54,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,907 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81M, up from 181,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 691,021 shares traded or 92.16% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.88% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Co Announces Global Price Increases; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: FY18 Sales of Engine Products Expected to Increase 17%-19% Vs. Previous Forecast of 13%-17%; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and lnventor Award Winners; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Loss $52.9M; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Fiscal 2018 Capital Expenditures $100 Million-$110 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Donaldson Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCI); 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Full-Year 2018 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR OPERATING MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 112,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 427,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.63M, down from 539,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 31.03 million shares traded or 41.12% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo reportedly pocketed fire and police department pension fund fee rebates; 07/05/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 05/03/2018 Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand its Go Far® Rewards Portfolio; 19/04/2018 – NY Comptroller: NY State Comptroller DiNapoli: Wells Fargo Needs to Pull Back the Curtain on; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Ian Fraser: BREAKING: US regulators are to fine Wells Fargo $1 billion for a range of misdeeds, in the biggest bank penalty of; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17,294 shares to 780,670 shares, valued at $82.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,851 shares, and cut its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 80,000 shares to 169,000 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 101,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.20 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.