Donaldson (DCI) Shareholder Autus Asset Management Has Upped Position; Aureus Asset Management Has Lowered Zoetis Class A (ZTS) Stake by $1.84 Million; Stock Rose

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 10,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 211,242 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, up from 200,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 339,148 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 27/04/2018 – Trenton Times: MLB rumors: Josh Donaldson to Phillies in mega free agency class?; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Loss $52.9M; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 15 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and lnventor Award Winners; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 04/05/2018 – As Trump’s tariffs bite, small U.S. manufacturers begin to tap the brakes; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces 5.6 Percent Dividend Increase; 22/05/2018 – Previder tackles enterprise cloud demand with ADVA’s DCI solution; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. Class A (ZTS) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 18,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 183,211 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44 million, down from 201,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 1.43M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 3,399 shares to 121,368 shares, valued at $23.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 1.22% or 71,000 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa holds 0.04% or 2,995 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 90 shares. Ami Asset Management Corp reported 320,591 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service invested in 0.05% or 1,153 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 2.70M shares. 3,290 were reported by Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Charles Schwab invested 0.13% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 216,739 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Com stated it has 8.70M shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 264 shares. Dakota Wealth Management has 0.23% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 428,118 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited accumulated 0.05% or 220,084 shares. Jennison Associates Limited reported 0.07% stake.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27,468 activity.