Donaldson (DCI) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Boosted Holding; Rli (RLI) Stock Value Rose While Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Stake by $637,793

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 26,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.36 million, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 356,232 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Copies Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $90M-$100M; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: Revised Guidance Reflects Estimated Net Impact From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Increases List Prices for Some Items in Engine Products and Industrial Products Segments by Average of 4%-15%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Reprises Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces 5.6 Percent Dividend Increase

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 8,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 385,935 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.69 million, down from 394,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.36. About 75,058 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ RLI Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLI); 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 08/05/2018 – RLI CHANGED STATE OF INCORPORATION TO DELWARE FROM ILLINOIS; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 03/05/2018 – RLI Corp Raises Dividend to 22c; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold RLI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0.01% or 52,244 shares. D E Shaw And Communication Inc reported 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Inc owns 33,933 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 15,639 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Inc Plc has invested 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 54,966 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Lc holds 0.01% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) or 95,936 shares. 49,435 were reported by Raymond James And. Moreover, Chatham Capital Group Inc has 0.23% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 26,847 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 465,699 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Limited reported 960,308 shares. 94,374 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement System. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 9,396 shares.

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50 million for 48.10 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 252,411 shares to 720,945 shares, valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim accumulated 1.93M shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 4,650 shares. Leavell Investment Management Inc reported 0.07% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) or 34,200 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp accumulated 0.01% or 26,633 shares. Services Corporation holds 0% or 28 shares. Northeast Investment Management owns 4,973 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 12,480 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 2,117 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 12,984 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 21,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association holds 20,008 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,334 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. 4,185 were reported by Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0.09% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 18,150 shares to 496,155 shares, valued at $27.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 16,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,197 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

