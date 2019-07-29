Donaldson (DCI) Holding Maintained by Blackrock Inc; Oldfield Partners Llp Has Lifted Embraer Sa (ERJ) Stake by $54.14 Million; Stock Declined

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 2.85M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.11M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.24M, up from 3.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 273,361 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – Embraer profit misses estimates on defense, business jet writedowns; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 17/04/2018 – EMBRAER: JOSE ANTONIO DE ALMEIDA FILIPPO RESIGNED AS FINANCE VP; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 10/05/2018 – Embraer sticks to KC-390 delivery timeline despite test incident; 04/04/2018 – Aviator Aero: BNDES to finance export of new Embraer aircraft; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 195,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.56M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578.83 million, up from 11.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 347,080 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.88% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Full-Year 2018 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $100 MLN TO $110 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Trenton Times: MLB rumors: Josh Donaldson to Phillies in mega free agency class?; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON 3Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 52C; 04/05/2018 – As Trump’s tariffs bite, small U.S. manufacturers begin to tap the brakes; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.93 TO $2.01, EST. $2.01; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: FY18 Sales of Engine Products Expected to Increase 17%-19% Vs. Previous Forecast of 13%-17%; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Raises Dividend to 19c Vs. 18c

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $39.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,468 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 445,906 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amer Century invested in 0.04% or 784,380 shares. Meristem Family Wealth holds 0.07% or 4,060 shares. Covington Cap Management accumulated 286 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri has invested 0.03% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 3,344 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 41,055 shares. Moreover, Sabal Tru Communications has 0.02% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 1.63 million shares. Farr Miller Washington Llc Dc reported 754,632 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 14,885 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential has invested 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Rmb Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 15,972 shares in its portfolio.