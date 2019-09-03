Donaldson (DCI) Holder Perkins Capital Management Lowered Position as Market Valuation Declined; Dalton Investments Holds Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 69,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 374,485 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 304,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $61.02. About 59,585 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 14,690 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, down from 24,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 4,540 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Raises Dividend to 19c Vs. 18c; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR OPERATING MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YR OPER MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 06/03/2018 Donaldson Co 2Q Loss/Shr 40c; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q EPS 53c; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 15 PCT; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR SALE, EPS ABOVE MIDPOINTS OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Increases List Prices for Some Items in Engine Products and Industrial Products Segments by Average of 4%-15%; 30/05/2018 – Donaldson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc by 182,418 shares to 186,056 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 71,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,663 shares, and cut its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings on September, 5 before the open. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DCI’s profit will be $75.60 million for 19.51 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Donaldson Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,975 shares to 51,337 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natera Inc by 71,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Cryoport Inc.