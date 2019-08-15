Donaldson (DCI) Holder Perkins Capital Management Cut Its Position by $500,000 as Share Price Declined; Copper Rock Capital Partners Lifted Fiserv (FISV) Position

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 14,690 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, down from 24,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 79,965 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 07/03/2018 – Donaldson Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q EPS 53c; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and Inventor Award Winners; 30/05/2018 – Donaldson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N : EDWARD JONES RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Forecasts Full-Year Sales to Increase About 15% and Adjusted EPS to Be Up 17% to 19%

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 16,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 247,867 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76 million, up from 231,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $103.5. About 793,652 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 28,829 shares to 476,299 shares, valued at $24.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 63,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 933,465 shares, and cut its stake in Baozun Inc Sponsored Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.11% or 6,087 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Co accumulated 2,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fulton Natl Bank Na holds 17,203 shares. Clean Yield Gru holds 180 shares. Roberts Glore And Il owns 0.32% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 5,760 shares. Hengehold Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Rampart Invest Management Communication Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,100 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.45% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 23,476 shares. 3,716 were accumulated by Savant Capital Lc. Element Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 17,180 shares. Moreover, Maltese Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.71% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cibc Asset Incorporated reported 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Sawgrass Asset Ltd Llc owns 464,488 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holdings owns 71 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank reported 1,425 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 12,480 shares. Mariner Limited Company reported 29,391 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 24,176 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Arizona State Retirement Sys, Arizona-based fund reported 91,833 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 213,604 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 737,765 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 35,632 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 205,671 shares. Raymond James owns 0.01% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 147,165 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Lp accumulated 0.11% or 1.14M shares. Advisory Serv Network Llc accumulated 0.07% or 21,207 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 18,569 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natera Inc by 71,200 shares to 129,900 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Htg Molecular Diagnostics In by 169,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,920 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).