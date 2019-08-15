Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) EPS Estimated At $0.61; Mestek (MCC)’s Sentiment Is 0.65

Mestek Inc (MCC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 15 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 23 sold and trimmed holdings in Mestek Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 11.58 million shares, down from 12.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mestek Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 17 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report $0.61 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.17% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. DCI’s profit would be $77.79 million giving it 19.37 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Donaldson Company, Inc.’s analysts see 5.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 329,296 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Raises Dividend to 19c Vs. 18c; 29/05/2018 – ENACOMM Teams Up with Core Banking Provider DCI to Bring Conversational Banking to Hundreds of Financial Institutions across th; 30/05/2018 – Donaldson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q EPS 53c; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $90 MLN TO $100 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Donaldson Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCI); 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Forecasts Full-Year Sales to Increase About 15% and Adjusted EPS to Be Up 17% to 19%; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Donaldson Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Donaldson Co – Benzinga” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27,468 activity. 560 shares valued at $27,468 were bought by Milroy Douglas A. on Wednesday, March 13.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.03 billion. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products divisions. It has a 19.9 P/E ratio. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

