Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Comparing side by side

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.06 N/A 2.46 20.31 U.S. Well Services Inc. 6 0.32 N/A -0.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Donaldson Company Inc. and U.S. Well Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 35.5% 14.7% U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -19.7%

Liquidity

Donaldson Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, U.S. Well Services Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Donaldson Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to U.S. Well Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Donaldson Company Inc. and U.S. Well Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 U.S. Well Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Donaldson Company Inc. has a 6.57% upside potential and a consensus target price of $49.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Donaldson Company Inc. and U.S. Well Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.2% and 58.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Donaldson Company Inc. shares. Comparatively, 8.6% are U.S. Well Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donaldson Company Inc. -0.72% -1.58% -5.56% 5.29% 6.48% 15.12% U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31%

For the past year Donaldson Company Inc. has 15.12% stronger performance while U.S. Well Services Inc. has -52.31% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Donaldson Company Inc. beats U.S. Well Services Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.