Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Donaldson Company Inc. has 83.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of Donaldson Company Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Donaldson Company Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 35.50% 14.70% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Donaldson Company Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson Company Inc. N/A 50 20.31 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Donaldson Company Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Donaldson Company Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Donaldson Company Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.20 2.59

Donaldson Company Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $49, suggesting a potential downside of -0.31%. The potential upside of the competitors is 59.97%. Given Donaldson Company Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Donaldson Company Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Donaldson Company Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donaldson Company Inc. -0.72% -1.58% -5.56% 5.29% 6.48% 15.12% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Donaldson Company Inc. has weaker performance than Donaldson Company Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Donaldson Company Inc. are 2.6 and 1.8. Competitively, Donaldson Company Inc.’s peers have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Donaldson Company Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Donaldson Company Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Donaldson Company Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.42. In other hand, Donaldson Company Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Donaldson Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Donaldson Company Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.