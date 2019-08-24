Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) and Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Comparing side by side

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) and Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.06 N/A 2.46 20.31 Ingersoll-Rand Plc 116 1.73 N/A 5.72 21.63

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Donaldson Company Inc. and Ingersoll-Rand Plc. Ingersoll-Rand Plc has higher revenue and earnings than Donaldson Company Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Donaldson Company Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingersoll-Rand Plc, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 35.5% 14.7% Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0.00% 20.2% 7.6%

Risk and Volatility

Donaldson Company Inc.’s current beta is 1.42 and it happens to be 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ingersoll-Rand Plc has a 1.24 beta which is 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Donaldson Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Donaldson Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Donaldson Company Inc. and Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 7 2.78

Donaldson Company Inc.’s upside potential is 6.57% at a $49 consensus target price. On the other hand, Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s potential upside is 16.28% and its consensus target price is $133.67. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ingersoll-Rand Plc seems more appealing than Donaldson Company Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Donaldson Company Inc. and Ingersoll-Rand Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.2% and 83.6%. 0.2% are Donaldson Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donaldson Company Inc. -0.72% -1.58% -5.56% 5.29% 6.48% 15.12% Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.35% -3.16% 1.32% 22.98% 27.2% 35.55%

For the past year Donaldson Company Inc. was less bullish than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand Plc beats on 9 of the 12 factors Donaldson Company Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.