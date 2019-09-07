Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Contrasting side by side

Both Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.15 N/A 2.46 20.31 Dover Corporation 95 1.90 N/A 4.16 23.26

Demonstrates Donaldson Company Inc. and Dover Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Dover Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Donaldson Company Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Donaldson Company Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dover Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Donaldson Company Inc. and Dover Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 35.5% 14.7% Dover Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 7%

Volatility and Risk

Donaldson Company Inc.’s 1.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Dover Corporation’s 1.47 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Donaldson Company Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Dover Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Donaldson Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dover Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Donaldson Company Inc. and Dover Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

The downside potential is -2.87% for Donaldson Company Inc. with consensus target price of $49. Competitively the consensus target price of Dover Corporation is $103, which is potential 8.26% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Dover Corporation is looking more favorable than Donaldson Company Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Donaldson Company Inc. and Dover Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.2% and 88%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Donaldson Company Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Dover Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donaldson Company Inc. -0.72% -1.58% -5.56% 5.29% 6.48% 15.12% Dover Corporation -0.88% -5.36% -0.49% 9.04% 19.55% 36.5%

For the past year Donaldson Company Inc. has weaker performance than Dover Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Dover Corporation beats Donaldson Company Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.