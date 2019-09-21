Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Comparison side by side

Both Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.32 N/A 2.46 20.31 Continental Materials Corporation 17 0.15 N/A 5.52 2.76

Demonstrates Donaldson Company Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Continental Materials Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Donaldson Company Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Donaldson Company Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Donaldson Company Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 35.5% 14.7% Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% 25.9% 16.6%

Volatility & Risk

Donaldson Company Inc.’s 1.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Continental Materials Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Donaldson Company Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Continental Materials Corporation are 4.1 and 3.3 respectively. Continental Materials Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Donaldson Company Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.2% of Donaldson Company Inc. shares and 16.5% of Continental Materials Corporation shares. 0.2% are Donaldson Company Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% are Continental Materials Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donaldson Company Inc. -0.72% -1.58% -5.56% 5.29% 6.48% 15.12% Continental Materials Corporation -2.31% -8.74% -20% 25.74% -20.83% 40.97%

For the past year Donaldson Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Continental Materials Corporation.

Summary

Donaldson Company Inc. beats Continental Materials Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.