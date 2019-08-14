Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; Heska (HSKA) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Heska Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) rating on Friday, February 22. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $93 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. FBR Capital maintained Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, February 20. See Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

13/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $93 New Target: $87 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Benchmark Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $108 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $93 Maintain

Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report $0.61 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.17% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. DCI’s profit would be $77.79M giving it 20.08 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Donaldson Company, Inc.’s analysts see 5.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 370,105 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 30/03/2018 – Inquisitr: MLB Trade Rumors: Josh Donaldson & Manny Machado May Both Be Traded By July Deadline, Per `ESPN’ Survey; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q EPS 53c; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Fiscal 2018 Capital Expenditures $100 Million-$110 Million; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Full-Year 2018 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Forecasts Full-Year Sales to Increase About 15% and Adjusted EPS to Be Up 17% to 19%; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 15 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH PRIOR FORECAST OF 13 TO 15 PERCENT; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON 3Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 52C; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 19C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 18.5C

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27,468 activity. Milroy Douglas A. bought 560 shares worth $27,468.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Donaldson Company, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital L P invested in 0.01% or 10,800 shares. Moreover, Homrich & Berg has 0.02% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 19,316 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camarda Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 22 shares. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Comml Bank Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3,344 shares in its portfolio. Quantum Capital Management Limited Liability Company Nj accumulated 260,010 shares or 3.21% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.01% or 9,533 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 5,084 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 112,641 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Legal And General Gp Public stated it has 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Parametric Portfolio Ltd has 222,595 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.25 billion. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products divisions. It has a 20.63 P/E ratio. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Donaldson Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Donaldson Co – Benzinga” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $73,790 activity. Shares for $73,790 were bought by Humphrey Scott.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 16 investors sold Heska Corporation shares while 30 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 6.55 million shares or 1.25% more from 6.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 243 shares. American Interest Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 5,127 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 2,745 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) for 4,500 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 3,830 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.03% or 29,602 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) for 13,234 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1,659 shares or 0% of the stock. Alphaone Svcs Ltd accumulated 11,529 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Raymond James Na holds 0.02% or 3,120 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 232,279 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.08% invested in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $577.73 million. It operates through two divisions, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. It has a 252.9 P/E ratio. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $74.1. About 51,210 shares traded. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has declined 17.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical HSKA News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 2.7% Position in Heska; 07/05/2018 – Heska at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Heska; 02/05/2018 – Heska to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 15; 09/05/2018 – Heska Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 16; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Heska; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – VETERINARY MARKET INDICATORS CONTINUE TO POINT TOWARDS BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Heska Names Jason Aroesty Executive VP, International Diagnostics; 15/05/2018 – MBio Diagnostics Announces a License and Development Partnership with Heska for the Veterinary Market; 16/05/2018 – Heska at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today

More notable recent Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Heska Corporation’s (NASDAQ:HSKA) 3.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Heska Corporation (HSKA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Heska Corporation to Present at 2019 Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Add Up The Parts: VIOO Could Be Worth $161 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 563% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.