Donaldson Company (DCI) to pay $0.21 on Aug 29, 2019; Weiss Asset Management LP Lifted By $1.72 Million Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Position

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) stake by 606.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp acquired 107,669 shares as Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)’s stock 0.00%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 125,415 shares with $2.01 million value, up from 17,746 last quarter. Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt now has $1.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 591,023 shares traded or 54.23% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Donaldson Company Inc (NYSE:DCI) is expected to pay $0.21 on Aug 29, 2019. (NYSE:DCI) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Donaldson Company Inc’s current price of $48.64 translates into 0.43% yield. Donaldson Company Inc’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 436,792 shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $100 MLN TO $110 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Increases List Prices for Some Items in Engine Products and Industrial Products Segments by Average of 4%-15%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Donaldson Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCI); 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Raises Dividend to 19c Vs. 18c; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Reprises Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Loss $52.9M; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 04/05/2018 – As Trump’s tariffs bite, small U.S. manufacturers begin to tap the brakes; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.93 TO $2.01, EST. $2.01

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L. Baker James C bought $633,200 worth of stock or 40,000 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased Trident Acquisitions Corp stake by 1.08M shares to 1.05M valued at $10.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vectoiq Acquisition Corp stake by 70,749 shares and now owns 548,051 shares. Rlj Lodging Tr was reduced too.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Management Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Tax Characterization of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 208,291 are held by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company. Lincoln National Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 87,313 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). The Georgia-based Zwj Inv Counsel has invested 0.8% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,700 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 13,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Corporation reported 126,321 shares stake. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 373,226 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service owns 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 23,894 shares. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx owns 25,713 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd owns 3,000 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 111,373 shares. Pinnacle Associates reported 73,421 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Donaldson Introduces Protective Vent for Automotive Battery Packs – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Donaldson Co – Benzinga” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.20 billion. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products divisions. It has a 20.48 P/E ratio. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Donaldson Company, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Meristem Family Wealth holds 0.07% or 4,060 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 5,623 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 16,826 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited accumulated 151,265 shares. 4,973 are held by Northeast Management. Aristotle Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Waters Parkerson & Communications Limited Liability Corporation owns 154,867 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 445,906 shares. Hbk L P stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id stated it has 666,223 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Communications Lc, South Dakota-based fund reported 169,844 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 45,620 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.