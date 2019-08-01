Donaldson Company (DCI) to pay $0.21 on Aug 29, 2019; Shorts at Kemet (KEM) Raised By 6.5%

Donaldson Company Inc (NYSE:DCI) is expected to pay $0.21 on Aug 29, 2019. (NYSE:DCI) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Donaldson Company Inc’s current price of $49.95 translates into 0.42% yield. Donaldson Company Inc’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 836,245 shares traded or 119.58% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YR OPER MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Raises Dividend to 19c Vs. 18c; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $90 MLN TO $100 MLN; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.83 LOWER THAN ADJUSTED EPS; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $90M-$100M; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 19C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 18.5C; 29/05/2018 – ENACOMM Teams Up with Core Banking Provider DCI to Bring Conversational Banking to Hundreds of Financial Institutions across the U.S; 04/05/2018 – As Trump’s tariffs bite, small U.S. manufacturers begin to tap the brakes; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: Revised Guidance Reflects Estimated Net Impact From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) had an increase of 6.5% in short interest. KEM's SI was 7.02M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.5% from 6.59M shares previously. With 1.49 million avg volume, 5 days are for Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM)'s short sellers to cover KEM's short positions. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 1.09 million shares traded or 1.03% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold KEMET Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 300 are held by Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company. Virtu Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 21,487 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 60,507 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Corporation has 213,369 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 108,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 22,248 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Us Commercial Bank De owns 581 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset reported 0.01% stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Gamco Et Al accumulated 53,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aviance Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.03% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.12% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 9,674 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM).

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. It has a 5.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $482,394 activity. THOMPSON GREGORY C also bought $199,515 worth of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) on Thursday, February 7. $60,016 worth of stock was sold by Assaf Ronald James on Friday, February 1. $223,229 worth of stock was sold by PAUL ROBERT G on Wednesday, February 6. 25,000 shares valued at $458,680 were sold by Meeks Charles C. JR on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Donaldson Company, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 13,329 shares. Mufg Americas holds 1,460 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Citigroup has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,880 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 1.65 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.07% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 91,833 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 1,334 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 15,005 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Company invested in 235,907 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 259,269 shares. 268,383 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Clean Yield Group has 0.02% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27,468 activity. 560 shares were bought by Milroy Douglas A., worth $27,468.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.37 billion. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products divisions. It has a 21.03 P/E ratio. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.