Donaldson Company (DCI) to pay $0.21 on Aug 29, 2019; Post Holdings Has 1.13 Sentiment

Post Holdings Inc (POST) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 136 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 120 trimmed and sold stock positions in Post Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 65.78 million shares, down from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Post Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 93 Increased: 96 New Position: 40.

Donaldson Company Inc (NYSE:DCI) is expected to pay $0.21 on Aug 29, 2019. (NYSE:DCI) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Donaldson Company Inc’s current price of $48.76 translates into 0.43% yield. Donaldson Company Inc’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 375,127 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 30/05/2018 – Tennis-Dimitrov survives Donaldson dogfight to reach third round; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Full-Year 2018 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $100 MLN TO $110 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Previder tackles enterprise cloud demand with ADVA’s DCI solution; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: Revised Guidance Reflects Estimated Net Impact From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Reprises Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q EPS 53c; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Donaldson Company, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Atria Invs Llc reported 0.03% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). First Merchants Corp has 15,725 shares. Ameritas Inc reported 50,087 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 35,800 shares. Hartline Corp holds 17,747 shares. Amp Capital Investors holds 11,393 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 4,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot And Co Ma holds 6,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Limited Com has invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Gould Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Ca invested in 7,000 shares. Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 20,008 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Proshare Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,468 activity. 560 shares were bought by Milroy Douglas A., worth $27,468 on Wednesday, March 13.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.22 billion. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products divisions. It has a 20.53 P/E ratio. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Route One Investment Company L.P. holds 15.47% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. for 5.92 million shares. Freshford Capital Management Llc owns 263,197 shares or 5.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Capital Strategies Llc has 5.39% invested in the company for 35,000 shares. The New York-based Bridger Management Llc has invested 5.19% in the stock. Argent Capital Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 997,514 shares.

