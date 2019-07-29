Donaldson Company (DCI) to pay $0.21 on Aug 29, 2019; Maxlinear (MXL) Sentiment Is 1.3

Donaldson Company Inc (NYSE:DCI) is expected to pay $0.21 on Aug 29, 2019. (NYSE:DCI) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Donaldson Company Inc’s current price of $49.73 translates into 0.42% yield. Donaldson Company Inc’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 347,080 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.88% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 30/05/2018 – Tennis-Dimitrov survives Donaldson dogfight to reach third round; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c; 22/05/2018 – Previder tackles enterprise cloud demand with ADVA’s DCI solution; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Fiscal 2018 Capital Expenditures $100 Million-$110 Million; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YR OPER MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $100 MLN TO $110 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: Revised Guidance Reflects Estimated Net Impact From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Maxlinear Inc (MXL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 69 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 53 cut down and sold holdings in Maxlinear Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 60.25 million shares, down from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Maxlinear Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 39 Increased: 48 New Position: 21.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.20 million activity.

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.09 per share. MXL’s profit will be $10.59 million for 38.68 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communications, data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm offers RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chips to receive and demodulate broadband signals, modem solutions, and physical medium devices that provide a constant current source, current-to-voltage regulation, and data alignment and retiming functionality in optical interconnect applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are integrated into a range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial and satellite set-top boxes and gates, DOCSIS data and voice gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, satellite low-noise blocker transponders or outdoor units, and physical medium devices, as well as RF transceiver and modem devices for wireless access and backhaul applications.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 3.75% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. for 181,756 shares. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc owns 172,800 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elk Creek Partners Llc has 2.01% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. High Pointe Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,770 shares.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.34 billion. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products divisions. It has a 20.94 P/E ratio. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

