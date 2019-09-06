Donaldson Company (DCI) Shareholder Fenimore Asset Management Lowered Stake by $992,650; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Tci Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $322,020

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $178.94. About 11.01M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 19,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.65M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 8.54% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 1.47M shares traded or 241.39% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.83 LOWER THAN ADJUSTED EPS; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR SALE, EPS ABOVE MIDPOINTS OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Raises Dividend to 19c Vs. 18c; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces 5.6 Percent Dividend Increase; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.93 TO $2.01, EST. $2.01; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON 2Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 44C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Donaldson Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCI); 04/05/2018 – As Trump’s tariffs bite, small U.S. manufacturers begin to tap the brakes

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 933 shares to 1,833 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 36.67 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Investment Mngmt invested in 13,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Artisan Ptnrs Partnership reported 1.14 million shares stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 49,697 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 35,800 shares. Utah Retirement owns 24,176 shares. Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Pnc Ser Gp invested in 136,527 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry And Communications accumulated 519,906 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 65,500 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 1,025 shares. Hartline Investment Corp reported 17,747 shares stake. Etrade Cap Management Llc holds 8,686 shares. Franklin Resources owns 0.09% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 3.30M shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 30,258 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.