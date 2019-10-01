Donaldson Company (DCI) Holder Fenimore Asset Management Cut Holding; Crawford Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Franklin Elec (FELE) Holding by $305,500 as Market Valuation Declined

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 11,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.04 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 35,506 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Loss $52.9M; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.93-Adj EPS $2.01; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and Inventor Award Winners; 04/05/2018 – As Trump’s tariffs bite, small U.S. manufacturers begin to tap the brakes; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: Revised Guidance Reflects Estimated Net Impact From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR OPERATING MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Raises Dividend to 19c Vs. 18c

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (FELE) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 79,786 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, up from 73,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Franklin Elec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 10,694 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has declined 0.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS QTR DIV; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applicatio; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raising 2018 Rev Guidance Due to Strong Start to Year in Water and Fueling Systems Segments, Better Than Expected Sequential Growth in Distribution; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises Quarter Dividend to 12c Vs. 10.75c; 03/04/2018 – New Franklin Electric SpecPAK™ Pressure Boosting System Simplifies Multi-Pump Specification & Installation; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric 1Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.27-EPS $2.37 From Previous Guidance of EPS $2.16-EPS $2.28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold DCI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 101.04 million shares or 0.57% more from 100.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 250,932 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Burney Com reported 0.02% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Meeder Asset reported 1,299 shares stake. The New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Inc Llp reported 27,744 shares stake. M Kraus And Co holds 49,353 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 75,405 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 94,422 shares. Prudential reported 79,834 shares stake. Smithfield owns 1,463 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 49,603 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Prns. 1.22M are owned by Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 166,053 shares. Griffin Asset owns 1,600 shares.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 18,042 shares to 377,669 shares, valued at $55.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 34,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold FELE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 32.65 million shares or 0.95% less from 32.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn accumulated 5,430 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company reported 106,763 shares stake. Syntal Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 800 shares. Monarch Management Inc holds 2.63% or 155,312 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 0.01% or 608,887 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 26,120 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd holds 11,853 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 26,600 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 0% or 2,610 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And reported 82 shares stake. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake.

