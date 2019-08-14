Donaldson Co (DCI) Valuation Declined While Palisade Asset Management Has Boosted Position; As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Shares Declined, Dafna Capital Management Raised by $3.10 Million Its Holding

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (DCI) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 99,108 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 89,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 370,105 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 15 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Donaldson Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCI); 25/05/2018 – Donaldson Foundation Announces Support for Wounded Veterans; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Net $69.9M; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces 5.6 Percent Dividend Increase; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON 2Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 44C; 27/04/2018 – Trenton Times: MLB rumors: Josh Donaldson to Phillies in mega free agency class?; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $90M-$100M

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 123,806 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.69M, up from 104,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $165.58. About 306,408 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 18/04/2018 – Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 01/05/2018 – Corrao Group Partners with Sage to Slash Late Payment Collection Time by up to Half; 09/05/2018 – Sage Intacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage Intacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage lntacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of lndustry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FILING & GRANT; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Organic Revenue Growth 6.3%

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Donaldson Co – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Donaldson declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27,468 activity.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sage Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:SAGE) 287% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla second-quarter revenue misses, shares tumble 11% – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Innovation, Optimization and the Cloud Take Center Stage at Sage Sessions X3 – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sage Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Highlights Pipeline and Business Progress – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sage Therapeutics to Present at 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

