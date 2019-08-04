Donaldson Co (DCI) Shareholder Palisade Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $459,900 as Market Valuation Declined; Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Affinity Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $4.42 Million as Stock Price Rose

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (DCI) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 99,108 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 89,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 434,482 shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Reprises Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 15 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH PRIOR FORECAST OF 13 TO 15 PERCENT; 29/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N : EDWARD JONES RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Net $69.9M; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.93 TO $2.01; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces Global Price Increases; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Full-Year 2018 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Copies Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 29.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 35,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 85,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, down from 121,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55M shares traded or 42.94% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com owns 181,273 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 8,751 shares. Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership has invested 0.54% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). First Allied Advisory Serv reported 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Amg Funds Ltd invested in 11,066 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 15,005 shares. Fort LP accumulated 8,273 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Street stated it has 5.76 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 213,604 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Cap Limited Company has 0.62% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 33,600 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Hills National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.54% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) or 40,445 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has 68,009 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sabal accumulated 5,600 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.03% stake.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27,468 activity.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 53,044 shares to 150,225 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 49,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,525 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

