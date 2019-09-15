Donaldson Co. (DCI) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Lifted Position; Sterling Capital Management Has Decreased Its Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Holding by $25.15 Million as Valuation Declined

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Donaldson Co. Inc. (DCI) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 29,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.10M, up from 975,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 501,946 shares traded or 9.83% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.93 TO $2.01; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 29/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N : EDWARD JONES RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Forecasts Full-Year Sales to Increase About 15% and Adjusted EPS to Be Up 17% to 19%; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Reprises Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YR OPER MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON CO. REPORTS 5.6% DIV BOOST; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: FY18 Sales of Engine Products Expected to Increase 17%-19% Vs. Previous Forecast of 13%-17%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 84.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 399,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 70,760 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.49M, down from 470,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 1.14M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argo Group Int’l. (NASDAQ:AGII) by 5,611 shares to 870,858 shares, valued at $64.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manpowergroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 33,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp. Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold DCI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 101.04 million shares or 0.57% more from 100.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Advsr Inc accumulated 0.04% or 21,676 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Plc has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 205,953 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 3.30 million shares. The New York-based Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.32% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,954 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Magnetar Limited Liability Co accumulated 17,102 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bartlett Com Limited Com has 21,587 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru has 1,463 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hemenway Trust, New Hampshire-based fund reported 6,700 shares. Accredited Inc accumulated 5,413 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 322,899 shares. 249,766 were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd has invested 0.12% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.08% or 7,600 shares.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 38,755 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $63.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 38,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 15.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.