Donaldson Co. (DCI) Share Price Declined While Fiduciary Management Has Raised Position; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Increased Zoetis (ZTS) Holding by $3.09 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 27,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.83M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.51. About 1.01 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Donaldson Co. Inc. (DCI) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 29,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.10M, up from 975,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.5. About 141,117 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 30/05/2018 – Tennis-Dimitrov survives Donaldson dogfight to reach third round; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 19C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 18.5C; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Full-Year 2018 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.93-Adj EPS $2.01; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON 2Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 44C; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR OPERATING MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.93 TO $2.01; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Mngmt Llp invested in 1.44% or 1.08M shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 139,600 shares. 2,484 are held by Ipswich Inv Mgmt Inc. Franklin Street Advsr Nc stated it has 66,771 shares. Beech Hill Advsr owns 0.11% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1,883 shares. Cantillon Mgmt Limited invested 4.25% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Sunbelt Inc holds 0.26% or 5,316 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.16% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Innovations Limited Liability holds 1.76% or 5,939 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc invested in 29,988 shares or 0.32% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.28% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 660,000 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 30,659 shares. Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.09% or 62,271 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 0.03% or 3,223 shares in its portfolio. Intl Inc Ca invested in 42,075 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 20,152 shares to 199,376 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 16,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,955 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold DCI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 101.04 million shares or 0.57% more from 100.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). 1.61 million were reported by Pictet Asset Management. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Incorporated reported 4,185 shares. Regions invested in 24,986 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co owns 5,097 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp has 135,142 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 17,840 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). California-based Inv House Limited Liability has invested 0.45% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Homrich & Berg holds 7,583 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 155,128 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sfe Invest Counsel accumulated 97,052 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 35,600 shares.

