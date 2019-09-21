Donaldson Co (DCI) Holding Held by Btim Corp; Baupost Group Upped Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $39.78 Million

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 397,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.17 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 658,961 shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M

Btim Corp increased its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (DCI) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 30,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.85M, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Donaldson Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 973,700 shares traded or 105.50% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 15 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and lnventor Award Winners; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.93 TO $2.01; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YR OPER MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 27/04/2018 – Trenton Times: MLB rumors: Josh Donaldson to Phillies in mega free agency class?; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q EPS 53c; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 29/05/2018 – ENACOMM Teams Up with Core Banking Provider DCI to Bring Conversational Banking to Hundreds of Financial Institutions across the U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold DCI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 101.04 million shares or 0.57% more from 100.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Arrow Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 287 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 42,395 shares stake. 730,098 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc stated it has 13,584 shares. Btim Corp has 1.96 million shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Hemenway Trust Com Lc invested in 0.05% or 6,700 shares. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 7,800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.07% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 988,700 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Bartlett Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Perkins Capital Management has invested 0.52% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Creative Planning reported 78,302 shares stake.

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Donaldson declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$48.49, Is It Time To Put Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About Donaldson Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:DCI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Donaldson Introduces iCueâ„¢ Connected Filtration Service to Monitor Industrial Dust Collectors Using IoT – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 240,369 shares to 287,338 shares, valued at $19.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 10,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 637,530 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 09/19: (CRC) (SCHL) (SCS) Higher; (HTGM) (SMTX) (EROS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Nexstar Media (NXST) Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Gp invested in 1.24% or 239,787 shares. Brown Advisory holds 494,017 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 87,550 shares. Moreover, Nordea Mgmt Ab has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 57,259 shares. First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Nomura has 173,485 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Dupont Cap Management accumulated 0.05% or 22,229 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 18,186 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 536,136 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 16,528 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 6,384 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited holds 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 3,673 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 9,670 shares. Sg Americas Securities invested in 5,332 shares or 0% of the stock.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 1.23 million shares to 9.44M shares, valued at $167.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.26M shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).